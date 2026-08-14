Russia Faces Petrol Shortages as Ukrainian Strikes Intensify

MOSCOW: Russian authorities have acknowledged fresh petrol shortages in several regions as Ukraine continues to attack oil refineries and other energy facilities deep inside Russia.

Ukraine has carried out months of drone and missile strikes on Russian energy sites. Kyiv describes the attacks as “long-range sanctions,” aimed at damaging an important source of revenue for the Russian military and placing pressure on Moscow’s war effort, according to Euro News.

The latest disruption followed an attack on the Orsk refinery, located about 1,300 kilometres from the front line. The facility has been shut down for six months, and officials said repairs could take several months.

“The situation remains tense in several regions of the country regarding fuel supplies,” the Russian government said in a statement on social media. It added that oil companies were working to increase deliveries to areas facing the greatest shortages.

Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak has ordered officials to monitor fuel prices and assess the situation. In recent months, companies and motorists across Russia have faced repeated shortages. Almost every region has, at some point, limited petrol sales or introduced restrictions, including bans on filling portable fuel containers.

The Black Sea region of Krasnodar, a popular destination for tourists, has been among the hardest hit. Regional Governor Venyamin Kondratyev said petrol supplies had become increasingly difficult. He said oil companies had reduced deliveries and shortened the opening hours of some petrol stations, causing concern among residents and visitors.

The governor of Orenburg, where the Orsk refinery is located, confirmed that the plant had been closed following the attack.

Russian President Vladimir Putin admitted in June that the country was facing a “certain deficit” of fuel. Although he described the situation as difficult, he promised that the government would meet its social obligations.

Putin said Russia would import more fuel and accelerate repairs, calling the shortages temporary. He also pledged to strengthen air-defence production to counter further Ukrainian attacks.