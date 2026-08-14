Austria’s Anti-Spy Law Delayed Despite Security Warnings

VIENNA: Austria is preparing tougher laws and higher penalties for espionage, but the planned reform has been delayed by political negotiations within the governing coalition.

Austria is widely regarded as an important centre for foreign intelligence activity. However, despite the Justice Ministry presenting a draft in April, the proposal has not yet been approved. It remains under discussion among the coalition parties, according to Heute.

The ministry said the next steps were expected in autumn, although no firm date had been set for a government decision.

The urgency of the issue became clear on Thursday when the Austrian Armed Forces warned all soldiers by email about the risk of Russian espionage. The warning renewed calls for the government to move quickly.

The liberal NEOS party urged an immediate decision, saying espionage posed a serious threat to national security. At the same time, the number of Russian diplomats in Austria has reportedly fallen by 23 percent since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

The Interior Ministry said the Justice Ministry’s draft would serve as the basis for further negotiations.

The delay may be linked to another proposed law. Government sources told the Austrian Press Agency that the new espionage rules could be connected to the Military Powers Act, which would expand the authority of intelligence services. The Defence Ministry sent its draft for political coordination about a year ago.

The two ministries said the laws were related but covered different parts of Austria’s security and legal system. Defence officials nevertheless called for the Military Powers Act to be adopted as soon as possible.

Under the Justice Ministry’s proposal, espionage would no longer be punishable only when Austrian interests were targeted. Activities directed against international organisations based in Austria would also become criminal offences. The draft further broadens the definition of espionage and introduces tougher penalties.

Justice Minister Anna Sporrer said the reform would strengthen protection for Austria and its vital national interests.