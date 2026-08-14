Iran’s Araqchi Rejects EU’s Human Rights Criticism

TEHRAN: Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi has accused the European Union of using human rights concerns as a pretext to interfere in Iran’s affairs, saying the bloc lacks the moral authority to lecture other countries.

Araqchi made the remarks during a telephone conversation with Greek Foreign Minister Georgios Gerapetritis. The two officials discussed relations between Iran and Greece, as well as the latest regional and international developments, according to Tasnim News Agency.

According to Iran’s Tasnim news agency, Araqchi condemned what he described as continuing “illegal and aggressive” actions by the United States against Iran. He referred to an alleged naval blockade and accused Washington of violating a June 18 understanding.

The Iranian minister said Tehran remained determined to protect its national interests and security. He also briefed his Greek counterpart on talks with Oman over safe transit routes for ships passing through the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most important waterways.

Araqchi blamed insecurity in the strait on what he called US and Israeli military aggression against Iran. He urged the international community to hold those responsible for alleged violations of international law accountable.

The foreign minister also criticised what he called the EU’s “double standards and hypocrisy” on human rights. He accused some European governments of strongly supporting Israel while ignoring the suffering of Palestinians and alleged war crimes in Lebanon and Iran.

“The European Union, due to its performance in the field of human rights, lacks any moral standing to lecture others,” Araqchi said.

Gerapetritis expressed support for diplomatic efforts aimed at reducing tensions and said Greece was ready to offer technical and expert assistance.

Both sides agreed to continue consultations and maintain their longstanding bilateral relations.