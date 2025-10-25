HANOI — More than sixty nations signed a landmark United Nations treaty targeting cybercrime on Saturday, marking what supporters hailed as a global turning point in the fight against online criminal networks and what critics warn could be a new era of state surveillance, according to AFP.

The UN Convention against Cybercrime, first proposed by Russia in 2017, was signed in Vietnam’s capital after years of tense negotiations. The treaty aims to foster international cooperation against digital crimes such as online fraud, child exploitation, and cross-border money laundering.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called the moment an “important milestone,” adding that it was “only the beginning” of a long struggle against increasingly sophisticated cyber threats. “Every day, scams destroy families, steal livelihoods, and drain billions from economies,” he said. “We need a strong, united global response.”

Yet human rights organizations and technology firms fear that response may come at a steep cost. Critics argue that the treaty’s vague language could enable authoritarian governments to justify intrusive surveillance, compel companies to hand over user data, or pursue political dissidents under the guise of cybercrime enforcement.

“It’s almost rubber-stamping a practice already misused against journalists and activists,” said Sabhanaz Rashid Diya, founder of the Tech Global Institute.

A coalition of rights groups described the treaty’s safeguards as “weak,” while a delegation representing over 160 tech firms including Meta, Dell, and Infosys refused to attend the signing. The industry group warned that the agreement could even criminalize cybersecurity research and grant governments sweeping powers over digital infrastructure.

The symbolism of hosting the ceremony in Vietnam; a country frequently accused of silencing online dissent, was not lost on observers.

“Russia has been the driving force behind this treaty,” said Deborah Brown of Human Rights Watch. “But much of the world’s cybercrime originates from Russia and no treaty has ever stopped it from looking the other way.”