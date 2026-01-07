Ukraine–U.S. Talks in Paris Enter Critical Phase as Territory and Nuclear Plant Take Center Stage

Paris — Ukrainian and U.S. negotiators are confronting what President Volodymyr Zelenskyy described as the “most difficult issues” in efforts to end the war with Russia, as high-stakes peace talks entered a second day in the French capital, according to Euro News.

Zelenskyy said discussions on Wednesday would focus on the fate of the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant and control of territory in eastern Ukraine—two of the most contentious elements of any potential settlement. The meetings mark the third round of direct talks between Kyiv and Washington in just two days, following what Ukrainian officials have characterized as progress in parallel European-led negotiations.

“These are the hardest questions in the basic framework for ending the war,” Zelenskyy said in a statement, stressing that peace must be “dignified” and depend on sustained pressure from Ukraine’s Western partners to ensure Russia’s genuine willingness to end the conflict.

Kyrylo Budanov, Zelenskyy’s newly appointed chief of staff and former head of military intelligence, said the talks had already produced “concrete results,” though he cautioned that not all details could yet be made public.

The negotiations come a day after leaders from nearly 30 Western countries, alongside U.S., EU, and NATO representatives, agreed on a set of security guarantees for Ukraine. The move was intended to project unity amid broader geopolitical strains, even as fighting continues unabated nearly four years after Russia’s full-scale invasion in 2022.

France and the United Kingdom confirmed plans to deploy troops to Ukraine following a ceasefire as part of a multinational security framework designed to deter renewed Russian aggression. French President Emmanuel Macron said the force would operate away from front lines across land, sea, and air, with Turkey providing maritime support. British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said the effort would include military hubs and protected facilities to bolster Ukraine’s defenses.

Russia has repeatedly rejected the presence of NATO troops in Ukraine, and Moscow’s negotiating position remains opaque.

Zelenskyy said talks with allies also cover air defense, military financing, and long term force strengthening, but declined to disclose operational details, emphasizing that parliamentary approval across partner countries must come first.