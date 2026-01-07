Iran Sees Limited Economic Protests as Government Promises Reforms and Stability

Tehran — Scattered protests driven by economic grievances have continued in several Iranian provinces in recent days, even as officials insist that daily life across most of the country remains largely unaffected and that steps are underway to address public concerns, according to Mehr News Agency.

The demonstrations, described by authorities as limited and localized, have centered on rising living costs and economic pressure facing segments of the population. Senior government officials have acknowledged the legitimacy of these grievances, emphasizing that citizens have the right to voice economic demands and that the state is working to tackle underlying challenges.

According to officials, public services, government institutions, internet access, and communications networks are functioning normally nationwide. They stress that the majority of gatherings have been peaceful and conducted within legal boundaries.

Iranian authorities have drawn a sharp distinction between lawful protesters and a small number of individuals accused of attempting to exploit demonstrations for disruptive or violent purposes. Officials say isolated groups in a handful of cities have engaged in vandalism, sabotage, and actions that disrupted public order, prompting a security response.

Law enforcement presence has been increased in affected areas, a move officials describe as precautionary and routine. While authorities confirmed that clashes have occurred in some locations, they said these incidents involved individuals engaged in unlawful acts rather than peaceful demonstrators.

Government representatives reiterated their commitment to dialogue and engagement with protesters, underscoring that communication channels remain open. Officials said economic pressures—often linked to unilateral sanctions—are a priority issue and that resolving them through consultation and lawful processes remains central to government policy.

At the same time, authorities warned that actions threatening public safety or property would not be tolerated. While peaceful protest is recognized as a legitimate right, officials said attempts to turn demonstrations into violent unrest would be met with firm and lawful measures.

Iranian officials also criticized what they described as exaggerated coverage by some foreign media outlets, accusing them of portraying localized disturbances as nationwide unrest. They argue such reporting overlooks the broader context of relative normalcy across the country and downplays ongoing efforts to address economic challenges.

The government maintains that safeguarding stability and public security must go hand in hand with responding to citizens’ economic concerns, a balance it says will guide its response moving forward.