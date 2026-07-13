Ukraine Drone Strikes Kill Four in Russia as War Spills Deeper Across Border

Ukraine intensified its drone campaign inside Russia on Monday, with strikes killing at least four people and injuring seven others, according to Russian officials. Most of the casualties were reported in the Moscow region, highlighting how the conflict is increasingly reaching areas far from the front lines.

In the town of Pionersky, near Istra, three people were killed when a drone fell in a residential area, regional governor Andrey Vorobyov said. Three others were wounded in the same incident, while two more people were injured elsewhere in the region, according to Hurriyet Daily News. Authorities said air defense systems intercepted 81 drones, suggesting a large-scale attack.

Further south, in Russia’s Belgorod region near the Ukrainian border, a woman was killed in the town of Berezovka. Two men were also wounded in a separate strike in Krinichnoye, local officials reported.

In the Stavropol region, drones targeted an industrial zone, sparking a fire in the Shpakovsky district. Governor Vladimir Vladimirov said emergency crews were quickly dispatched and no casualties had been reported. However, he warned residents that the drone threat remained active across the region and urged caution.

Ukraine has stepped up its drone strikes on Russian territory in recent months, often focusing on energy and infrastructure targets. Kyiv describes these attacks as a response to years of Russian bombardment on Ukrainian cities and civilian areas.

The escalation comes as international efforts to end the war remain stalled. Representatives from Ukraine’s allies are meeting in Paris to discuss increasing pressure on Moscow, while U.S.-led diplomatic initiatives have slowed, partly due to Washington’s shifting attention toward tensions with Iran.