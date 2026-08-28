UK Warns Israel Against Removing Gaza Ceasefire Officials

LONDON: The United Kingdom has warned Israel against removing British officials from the Gaza ceasefire coordination centre, saying such a move could damage joint efforts to support the fragile peace process.

The warning followed reports that Israel was considering expelling officials from Britain and several other European countries involved in monitoring the ceasefire. The British government said it remained committed to helping implement the 20-point Gaza peace plan, according to Arab News report.

“We remain committed to playing our part in improving the situation on the ground,” the UK government told The Associated Press. It added that removing British officials from the centre would “undermine shared efforts” to support peace and stability.

Tensions increased after the Dutch Foreign Ministry said Israel was removing two Dutch diplomats from the facility. Israel’s Foreign Ministry said the decision was linked to the Netherlands’ ban on the trade of Israeli products from the occupied West Bank, as well as what it described as other “anti-Israel measures”.

The diplomatic dispute came as violence continued in Gaza despite an October ceasefire agreement aimed at ending more than two years of war between Israel and Hamas.

Although the most intense fighting has eased, Israeli forces have continued to carry out airstrikes across the territory. On Friday, two brothers and another relative were killed when an Israeli strike hit their family home outside Khan Younis, officials at Nasser Hospital said.

The Israeli military said it was not aware of any strike in Khan Younis.

The three deaths were among the latest casualties reported in Gaza since the ceasefire began. Gaza health officials say Israeli attacks have killed at least 1,303 Palestinians during the period following the agreement.

The dispute over the ceasefire centre has raised fresh concerns about international cooperation at a time when the truce remains delicate and civilians continue to face danger.