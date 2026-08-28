Flash Floods Leave Nearly 2,000 Missing in Nepal

The number of people missing after devastating flash floods in Nepal has risen sharply to nearly 2,000, according to the country’s disaster relief agency.

At least 1,924 people are now reported missing following Wednesday’s floods. Among them are at least 517 foreign nationals. However, officials have warned that the situation remains fast-moving, with different authorities releasing varying figures as rescue and search operations continue, as reported by The BBC News.

The death toll in Nepal has climbed to 579. In neighbouring Tibet, at least five people have died and 558 others are reported missing, according to figures reported by Chinese state media. The BBC says it is relying on these reports because independent information from Tibet is limited. Its China correspondent has explained the difficulties involved in verifying the situation in the region.

The disaster began when a collapsed glacier sent a powerful wall of water rushing through local communities, according to officials who spoke to the BBC. The sudden flood wave swept away homes, damaged roads and left widespread destruction in its path.

One of the worst-hit areas is near the Nepal-Tibet border, where a key crossing has been destroyed. The crossing was an important route for people and trade between the two regions.

As rescue teams continue their efforts, families are desperately waiting for news of their loved ones. The brother of one missing British national has made an emotional appeal to local officials, saying: “Please help us find her.”

The scale of the disaster is still becoming clear. With communications disrupted and some areas difficult to reach, the number of victims could change further. Rescue workers and authorities are facing the urgent task of finding survivors, identifying the dead and bringing assistance to communities cut off by the floodwaters.