Türkiye spymaster set to visit Islamabad amid Pak-Afghan tensions

A high-level delegation from Türkiye is set to arrive in Islamabad next week to discuss rising tensions between Pakistan and the Taliban regime and to explore a peaceful way forward, on Saturday.

This was stated by the Türkiye Ambassador to Pakistan, Dr Irfan Neziroglu, while talking at a reception to celebrate Oman’s National Day, hosted by Ambassador Fahad Sulaiman Khalaf Al-Kharusi.

The planned visit was first disclosed earlier this month by Türkiye President Recep Tayyip Erdogan during his meeting with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Baku.

Talks between Pakistan and Afghanistan in Istanbul ended this month without any agreement amid the Kabul government’s reluctance to act against terrorist groups operating from its soil.

Dr Neziroglu, who had played an active role in facilitating the Istanbul trilateral talks on Afghanistan, said the delegation visiting Pakistan will also be accompanied by the Turkish intelligence chief and important ministers.__Courtesy Daily Times