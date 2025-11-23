Iran Tapped as ‘Golden Gateway’ in New China–Europe Rail Corridor Deal

TEHRAN — Iran has been formally designated the “golden gateway” for rail transit between China and Europe under a new agreement signed by six nations seeking to expand cargo routes along the southern branch of the China–Europe corridor, according to Mehr News Agency.

Officials from Iran, China, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, and Turkey signed the accord in Istanbul, establishing a cooperative framework to boost rail freight traffic across the region. The agreement positions Iran as the central passageway for container trains traveling from China to European destinations; an endorsement that could reshape trade flows across Eurasia.

The participating countries pledged to create conditions that will make the southern route more competitive, including harmonizing tariffs, accelerating train schedules, reducing customs delays, and investing in critical infrastructure along the corridor. The aim is to establish a faster, more cost-efficient alternative for cargo shipments moving between East Asia and Europe.

According to available data, roughly 60 million tons of goods were transported between China and Europe in 2024 across various land routes. With the new partnership in place, officials expect a sizeable share of this traffic to shift to the southern rail corridor running through Iranian territory.

Iranian authorities say the agreement could bring substantial economic benefits by increasing transit revenues and strengthening the nation’s role in regional logistics. For China and Central Asian states, the corridor offers added resilience and flexibility amid growing global demand for diversified trade routes.

By committing to streamline procedures and upgrade infrastructure, the six signatory countries aim to transform the southern China–Europe rail connection into a high capacity freight artery with Iran at its core as the designated “golden gateway.”