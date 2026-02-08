Trump’s “Board of Peace” Hits Another Wall as Italy Bows Out

Italy has become the latest European power to decline membership in US President Donald Trump’s controversial “Board of Peace,” citing fundamental conflicts with its own constitution, according to Al Jazeera News.

Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani announced Saturday that Italy cannot participate in the self-proclaimed international peacekeeping organization due to “insurmountable” legal barriers. The heart of the problem lies in Article 11 of Italy’s constitution, which prevents the nation from joining any organization unless it operates on equal footing with other member states.

Under the Board of Peace charter, Trump serves as chairman with sweeping veto power and final authority over how the organization’s rules are interpreted, a structure that would place him above other members, violating Italy’s constitutional requirements.

“We will always be available to discuss peace initiatives,” Tajani told ANSA news agency, though he made clear Italy’s hands are tied legally.

The rejection marks another stumbling block for Trump’s ambitious project, which received UN approval last year as a transitional governing body for post-war Gaza. However, the board’s scope has since expanded dramatically through a charter that oddly makes no mention of Gaza whatsoever.

Italy now joins France, Germany, and the United Kingdom in staying out of the organization, raising questions about its legitimacy and effectiveness. Critics worry the board represents an attempt to overshadow the United Nations itself, particularly given its launch last month in Davos as Trump simultaneously made aggressive moves toward Greenland.

The initiative has drawn fire for its reported membership fee of one billion dollars for permanent seats, leading detractors to label it a “pay to play” version of the UN. Despite these concerns, twenty-six countries have signed on, including Gaza mediators Qatar and Egypt.

The board’s inaugural meeting is scheduled for February 19 in Washington, conveniently timed one day after Trump meets with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres has already pushed back firmly, reminding the world that “the basic responsibility for international peace and security lies with the UN.”