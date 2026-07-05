Trump Says Netanyahu ‘Knows Who the Boss Is’ Ahead of Possible US Visit

US President Donald Trump has suggested that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu may visit the White House soon, even as signs of strain emerge in their relationship over the ongoing war with Iran.

In a brief phone interview with Axios, cited by AFP, Trump said the visit could take place as early as next week. Speaking in a characteristically direct tone, he added that Netanyahu “knows who the boss is,” referring to himself, while also insisting that the two leaders “get along very good.”

The possible meeting comes at a delicate moment. Reports indicate growing tensions between Washington and Tel Aviv over how to bring an end to the conflict with Iran, which the United States and Israel launched together in late February. While both sides remain close allies, differences in strategy and timing appear to be testing that alliance.

However, the timing of Netanyahu’s visit remains uncertain. An Israeli official told Axios that next week may be too soon, as Trump is scheduled to travel to Turkiye for a NATO summit on July 7 and 8. The official suggested that a meeting could instead take place the following week.

Despite the uncertainty, the prospect of a White House meeting signals that both leaders may be seeking to reaffirm ties, even as disagreements linger beneath the surface. Trump’s remarks, though brief, hint at a relationship shaped by both cooperation and rivalry, as the two governments navigate one of the region’s most volatile conflicts in recent years.