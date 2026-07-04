Germany Rejects ‘Obedience’ to US in NATO Dispute

Germany Says NATO Decisions Are Based on Consensus, Not US Control

Germany’s Defense Minister Boris Pistorius has stressed that NATO is not built on “absolute obedience” to the United States, responding to criticism linked to former US President Donald Trump’s stance toward alliance partners, according to Anadolu.

In an interview with Der Spiegel, Pistorius rejected the idea that countries like Germany must follow US demands without question. He emphasized that NATO operates through shared decision-making among all member states.

“Obedience is not NATO’s concept,” Pistorius said. “Decisions are made through the free consensus of all members, not dictated by any single country.”

His comments come amid ongoing tensions over defense spending and expectations within the alliance. Pistorius acknowledged that the tone from Washington can sometimes be “rougher” during disagreements, but said European allies are accustomed to such exchanges and remain focused on cooperation.

The minister also highlighted Germany’s growing investment in defense, saying the country is strengthening its military based on its own priorities rather than outside pressure.

“We are investing heavily in our deterrence and defense capabilities,” he said, adding that improving the readiness of Germany’s armed forces is essential for both national security and the protection of NATO partners.

At the same time, Pistorius admitted that European countries have previously fallen short of their NATO commitments, especially when it comes to defense spending. He said this had weakened the alliance and placed a greater burden on the United States.

However, he suggested that the situation is now changing. European nations are increasing their military budgets and taking more responsibility for collective defense.

“What matters now is that we agree on shared goals and implement them together,” Pistorius said, referring to new defense spending targets within NATO.

His remarks underline a broader shift within Europe toward stronger defense cooperation, while maintaining NATO’s core principle of unity through consensus rather than control.