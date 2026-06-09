Trump Says Iran Downed US Apache helicopter as Tensions Rise Near Oman

US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that Iran shot down an American Apache helicopter near the Strait of Hormuz, warning that the United States may respond to what he called an attack, according to Fars News Agency.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said he had been informed by the US military that the incident took place overnight while the helicopter was on patrol off the coast of Oman. He noted that two pilots were on board and both survived without injuries.

“Despite their safety, the United States must respond,” Trump wrote, signaling the possibility of further escalation in an already tense conflict.

According to US officials speaking to CNN, the helicopter may have been brought down by an Iranian drone. One source familiar with the situation said a Shahed drone commonly used by Iran was likely responsible for the strike. However, these details have not been officially confirmed.

A US unmanned rescue vessel was able to recover the two crew members safely from the water, preventing any casualties.

If confirmed, the incident would mark the first loss of an Apache helicopter since the conflict with Iran began in late February. The ongoing war has already resulted in significant military losses. A report by the Congressional Research Service in May noted that dozens of US aircraft have been lost since the fighting started.

Iran has not yet responded publicly to Trump’s claims, leaving key questions unanswered about the exact cause of the crash and the events leading up to it.

The Strait of Hormuz, where the incident reportedly occurred, is one of the world’s most critical shipping routes, making any military confrontation in the area especially sensitive.

As both sides remain on edge, the situation adds another layer of uncertainty to a conflict that continues to grow more dangerous.