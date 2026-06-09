Historic Kashmir Tunnel Milestone Promises All-Weather Access

Kashmir Tunnel Breakthrough Marks New Era for Ladakh Connectivity

Indian Kashmir marked a major engineering milestone on Tuesday as the final breakthrough of the Zojila Tunnel was completed, bringing new hope for year-round travel between Kashmir and Ladakh, according to GK News.

Indian Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari triggered the final blast at the eastern end of the tunnel near Minamarg in the Drass region. The moment connected both ends of the 13.15-kilometre tunnel, which is being built along National Highway-1 between Baltal in Kashmir and Minamarg.

Calling it a “historic moment,” Gadkari said the tunnel would transform life in the region by ending Ladakh’s long winter isolation. Heavy snowfall has often cut off the area for months, making travel difficult and risky.

Once completed, the tunnel will allow all-weather travel between Srinagar and Leh. It is expected to reduce travel time across the Zojila Pass from more than three hours to just 15 minutes, while also avoiding dangerous, snow-covered roads.

Built at an altitude of over 11,500 feet, the Zojila Tunnel is set to become Asia’s longest two-way road tunnel. The project includes not only the main tunnel but also an escape tunnel, ventilation systems, and nearly 18 kilometres of approach roads.

Officials say more than 75 percent of the construction work has already been completed. The next phase will focus on road surfacing, tunnel lining, and installing key technical systems. The project is expected to be finished by February 2028.

Leaders and officials present at the event described the breakthrough as a turning point. They said the tunnel would strengthen defense movement, boost tourism, and improve access to essential goods and services.

For many in Ladakh, the tunnel is more than just a road project—it is seen as a lifeline that will connect communities, support the local economy, and bring greater stability to life in one of India’s most remote regions.