Afghanistan Denies Terror Claims by Pakistan and Tajikistan

Afghanistan has firmly rejected recent accusations from Pakistan and Tajikistan that militant groups are operating within its borders, calling the claims unfounded and politically driven, according to TOLOnews.

In a statement to local media, Afghan government spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid described the allegations as “old and repetitive,” arguing that similar claims had been made in the past without credible evidence. He insisted that no foreign or unauthorized armed groups are active in the country.

“These claims are nothing more than propaganda,” Mujahid said, urging neighboring countries to focus on their own internal security challenges rather than blaming Afghanistan. He warned that such accusations only deepen mistrust in the region.

The response comes after Pakistan’s Interior Ministry revealed that Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi had discussed the issue of alleged “terrorist camps inside Afghanistan” with his Tajik counterpart during a recent Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) meeting in Bishkek. According to Pakistan, as many as 25 militant groups are currently based in Afghanistan.

Political analyst Abdul Nasser Shafiq noted that while security concerns among neighboring countries are understandable, the timing of these claims raises questions. He suggested that political motives may also be influencing the statements.

Meanwhile, Afghanistan’s Interior Ministry stressed that it remains committed to maintaining border security and regional stability. Officials say Afghan forces are actively working to prevent cross-border threats, smuggling, and illegal movement.

Spokesperson Abdul Mateen Qani emphasized that Afghan territory has not been used against any country in recent years. He added that nationwide security has improved and that no group is allowed to operate freely inside the country.

The issue was also raised at the SCO meeting, where Russia’s interior minister highlighted the need for greater cooperation among member states to address regional security concerns linked to Afghanistan.