Tensions Flare in Minneapolis: Governor Demands Agents Leave After Federal Shooting of ICU Nurse

Minnesota Demands Answers After Federal Agents Kill Minneapolis Man

Minneapolis is reeling after federal immigration agents shot and killed a local man during an enforcement operation, prompting a bitter clash between state and national leaders, families, and protesters, according to BBC News.

On Saturday morning, 37 year old Alex Pretti, a U.S. citizen and intensive care nurse from Minneapolis, was fatally shot by federal officers, drawing widespread shock and unrest. Pretti, who worked at the Veterans Affairs hospital and was known for his compassion and dedication to care, was among a group of onlookers when the incident occurred.

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz sharply criticized the federal response, urging President Donald Trump to pull federal immigration agents out of the state. Walz described the continued presence of these officers as dangerous and said Minnesota has “had it” with violent confrontations unfolding on city streets.

The episode has triggered emotional responses across the nation. Pretti’s family called for the “truth” about what happened to their son, condemning federal officials’ characterizations of the incident. They insist Pretti was not a threat and was trying to assist others when he was shot, a narrative supported by some eyewitness accounts and video footage showing him holding a phone rather than a weapon.

Federal authorities, however, maintain that Pretti approached officers with a handgun and resisted efforts to disarm him, prompting a defensive response. Officials suggested that he posed a risk during the operation, though videos reviewed by news outlets raise questions about that account.

This is the second fatal shooting by federal agents in Minneapolis in less than three weeks, following the death of Renée Good earlier in January, also during an immigration enforcement action. The back-to-back incidents have further strained relations between state and federal law enforcement and intensified calls for accountability.

In the wake of Pretti’s death, protests have erupted in Minneapolis and other U.S. cities, with demonstrators demanding the withdrawal of immigration agents and an independent investigation into the shooting. A federal judge has ordered that all evidence related to the incident be preserved, responding to state concerns that federal officials were limiting investigative access.

For many in Minneapolis, Pretti’s death represents more than an isolated tragedy. It has become a flashpoint in the larger national debate over immigration enforcement, the use of force by federal agents, and the rights of citizens caught in the crossfire. Officials at all levels say the public deserves a full, transparent inquiry as the community mourns a man remembered for his kindness and service.