“Buy Canadian, Build Canadian”: Carney Pushes Unity as Trump Threatens New Tariffs

Canada Urges Self-Reliance After Trump Signals Tough Trade Move

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney has called on citizens to “buy Canadian” and “build Canadian” after U.S. President Donald Trump threatened to impose sweeping new tariffs on Canadian goods, according to Xinhua. The message, delivered in a calm but determined tone, reflects growing concern in Ottawa over rising economic pressure from abroad.

On Saturday, Carney released a pre-recorded video on his personal social media accounts, urging Canadians to focus on what they can control at a time of global uncertainty. While he did not directly name the United States, the timing and language of the message left little doubt about its target.

“With our economy under threat from abroad, Canadians have made a choice,” Carney said at the start of the video. “To focus on what we can control.”

He continued by stressing national self-reliance and unity. “We can’t control what other nations do,” he said. “But we can be our own best customer. We’ll buy Canadian. We’ll build Canadian.”

The statement came just hours after President Trump warned that he could impose a 100 percent tariff on Canadian goods entering the United States. Such a move, if carried out, would mark a dramatic escalation in trade tensions between the two neighboring countries, whose economies are deeply linked through decades of trade agreements.

Canadian officials have not yet announced specific countermeasures, but Carney’s message suggests a shift toward strengthening domestic industry, supporting local businesses, and reducing dependence on foreign markets. Analysts say the call is also meant to reassure Canadians and rally public support during a period of economic anxiety.

Canada and the United States remain each other’s largest trading partners, with billions of dollars in goods crossing the border every day. Any sharp increase in tariffs could affect jobs, prices, and supply chains on both sides.

For now, Carney’s appeal is more symbolic than confrontational, a reminder that in uncertain times, economic strength can begin at home. Whether words will turn into policy, and whether Washington will follow through on its threat, remains to be seen.