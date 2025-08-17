“Israel Strikes Gaza Hospital as Protests Grow at Home and Abroad”

Gaza City / Tel Aviv — Israel’s war on Gaza entered another grim chapter on Saturday, as an airstrike hit al-Ahli Hospital in central Gaza City, killing at least seven people and deepening the humanitarian catastrophe already engulfing the besieged territory, reported by Al Jazeera News.

The Palestinian Health Ministry reported that 11 more civilians, including children, died of starvation within the last 24 hours, bringing the toll of hunger-related deaths to 251 since Israel tightened its blockade. Among the victims: 108 children.

Meanwhile, Israeli officials pressed ahead with plans to seize Gaza City and push civilians toward what they call “humanitarian zones.” Hamas denounced the move as a blueprint for forced displacement, calling Israel’s promises of aid and shelter “a blatant deception.”

The war, now in its 11th month, has left at least 61,827 Palestinians dead and more than 155,000 wounded, according to Gaza health authorities. Israel maintains its campaign is aimed at dismantling Hamas after the group’s October 7, 2023 assault, which killed 1,139 people in Israel and saw over 200 taken captive.

But discontent is rising inside Israel itself. On Saturday night, tens of thousands of demonstrators filled Tel Aviv’s Rabin Square, demanding both an end to the war and the return of the remaining hostages. The protests, some of the largest since the conflict began, underscored the growing political strain on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government.

International anger is also mounting after the deaths of several Al Jazeera journalists in Gaza strikes, fueling global demonstrations and renewed calls for accountability.

As Gaza reels under bombardment, its hospitals reduced to rubble and its children starving, the battlefield has spilled into the streets of world capitals—and now, into Israel’s own squares—forcing hard questions about the cost of a war with no end in sight.