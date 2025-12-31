SIA raids Srinagar outskirts under black law UAPA

Srinagar: In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the State Investigation Agency (SIA), backed by Indian police, conducted a raid in the outskirts of Srinagar, further tightening the noose around civilians under the draconian Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the SIA team raided a residential house of a jailed youth in Bonpora area of Nowgam, Srinagar.

The raid was carried out in connection with a fake case, registered by the SIA under the UAPA—widely criticised by human rights organisations as a black law used to silence political dissent in the occupied territory. Indian police sealed off the area during the operation and subjected the locality to restrictions, checkpoints, vehicular searches and body searches, creating fear among residents.