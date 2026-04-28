Seven Dead, Dozens Injured in Strikes Along Afghanistan–Pakistan Border

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In eastern Afghanistan, a fragile ceasefire has been broken by a new wave of violence, leaving at least seven civilians dead and 85 others injured in Kunar province, local officials reported, according to TOLOnews.

The strikes, carried out on Monday, hit multiple areas in Asadabad, the provincial capital, as well as nearby districts. The attacks come despite earlier efforts by tribal elders on both sides of the Durand Line to ease tensions and maintain peace in border regions, including parts of Kunar and neighboring Nuristan.

Residents described scenes of chaos and grief. One man said his family was torn apart in moments. “My mother, wife, and three sons were injured,” he said. “One of my daughters was killed. My sister and her two daughters were also wounded.” Another resident spoke of a six-month-old baby struck by shrapnel. “Her head and eyes were badly injured. We rushed her to the hospital, but her condition was critical,” he said.

Afghanistan strongly condemned the attacks, calling them an “unforgivable war crime” and accusing the Pakistani military of targeting civilians and even educational facilities. A government spokesperson described the strikes as both brutal and provocative, warning that such actions risk further escalation.

This incident is part of a broader pattern of violence along the border. For more than two months, residents in remote districts of Kunar have reported repeated shelling. These attacks have caused civilian casualties and widespread destruction, damaging or destroying hundreds of homes.

As tensions rise again, many families in the region are left living in fear, uncertain of what the next day may bring. The breakdown of the ceasefire highlights the fragile nature of peace in border communities, where ordinary people often bear the heaviest cost of conflict.

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