Israel Issues New Demolition Orders in Areas Near Jerusalem

Israeli forces have issued demolition orders for dozens of homes and businesses in Palestinian areas north of Jerusalem, deepening tensions in an already fragile region, according to Arab News.

The notices were delivered on Monday during raids in the towns of al-Ram and Kafr Aqab, as well as in the Qalandiya refugee camp. While al-Ram and Kafr Aqab fall under the jurisdiction of the Jerusalem municipality, they lie on the Palestinian side of the separation barrier, leaving them physically cut off from the rest of the city.

According to the Jerusalem Governorate, the demolition orders targeted a wide range of residential and commercial properties. Authorities said the buildings were constructed without permits, a common justification used in such cases. Palestinian officials, however, argue that obtaining permits is extremely difficult for residents, leaving many with little choice but to build without formal approval.

In Qalandiya refugee camp, Israeli forces reportedly went further, evicting residents from several buildings and converting them into temporary military positions. Eviction notices were also handed out during the operation. The camp sits along a key road linking Ramallah and Jerusalem, near a heavily controlled military checkpoint.

The Palestinian Authority condemned the actions, describing them as part of a broader policy aimed at dividing Palestinian communities and weakening their social ties. Officials say such measures have long-term effects, not only on infrastructure but also on daily life and stability.

Israel has maintained a policy of demolitions in the occupied territories since 1967, often citing security concerns or lack of permits. Critics argue that these actions contribute to the fragmentation of Palestinian areas and limit urban growth.

The latest developments come against the backdrop of ongoing conflict and heightened international scrutiny. Reports from global organizations continue to raise concerns about the humanitarian situation in Palestinian territories, particularly in Gaza, where widespread destruction has been recorded since late 2023.

As tensions persist, the demolitions highlight the complex and deeply contested reality on the ground, where questions of security, legality, and human impact remain tightly intertwined.