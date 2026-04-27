Austria Under Fire as NGOs Challenge Family Reunification Stop

Austria Faces EU Complaint Over Suspension of Family Reunification

Austria is facing mounting criticism after several human rights organizations filed a formal complaint with the European Commission over its suspension of family reunification for people granted protection, according to Austrian Press Agency. The groups argue that the policy not only harms families but may also violate European Union law.

The measure, first introduced in mid-2025 and later extended, halts the right of refugees and other protected individuals to bring close family members to Austria. It is currently set to remain in place until mid-2026. Austrian authorities have justified the move by pointing to what they describe as an exceptional situation and concerns over public order. However, critics say these claims do not meet the strict legal standards required under EU rules.

In a joint statement released on Monday, organizations including Asylum Coordination Austria and Diakonie stressed that European law cannot simply be set aside. They pointed to repeated rulings by the European Court of Justice, which has made clear that member states must work within EU frameworks rather than act alone. Ignoring these principles, they warned, risks weakening the legal foundation of the Union itself.

Lukas Gahleitner-Gertz, spokesperson for Asylum Coordination Austria, called on EU Commissioner Magnus Brunner to speak out clearly. At a time of uncertainty, he said, silence sends the wrong message. What is needed instead is a firm commitment to ensuring that European law is applied consistently across all member states.

Beyond the legal debate lies a deeply human concern. Aid groups argue that separating families makes integration harder, not easier. Christoph Riedl, an expert with Diakonie, emphasized that people can only begin to rebuild their lives when they feel safe and that safety often starts with being together with loved ones.

The complaint has been backed by international and regional organizations, along with legal experts. If the European Commission decides to act, Austria could face formal infringement proceedings, opening a new chapter in an already tense debate over migration and responsibility in Europe.