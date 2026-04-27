Russia Pledges Backing to Iran Amid Regional Tensions

Russian President Vladimir Putin met with Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi in St. Petersburg on Monday, signaling continued cooperation between Moscow and Tehran at a time of heightened tensions in the Middle East, according to Tasnim News Agency.

During the meeting, Putin confirmed that he had received a message from Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Seyed Mojtaba Khamenei. He expressed his good wishes for the Iranian leader’s health and acknowledged the challenges facing the Iranian people. Putin said Russia stands ready to support Iran in ways that align with its interests, particularly in efforts to restore stability in the region.

“Our aim is to do everything that serves your interests, as well as the interests of all the peoples of the region, so that peace can be achieved as soon as possible,” Putin said, emphasizing Moscow’s position on resolving ongoing conflicts in the Middle East.

The Russian leader also praised the resilience of the Iranian people, noting their determination and desire for independence. He voiced hope that Iran would successfully navigate its current difficulties and move toward a more peaceful future.

For his part, Araqchi thanked Russia for its continued support and described the relationship between the two countries as strong and growing. He said Tehran values its partnership with Moscow and intends to deepen cooperation in the coming years. The Iranian foreign minister also reiterated his country’s stance against what he described as U.S. aggression, asserting that Iran has shown it can withstand external pressure through unity and resistance.

Araqchi’s visit to Russia comes after recent diplomatic trips to Pakistan and Oman, reflecting Iran’s broader effort to engage regional and international partners. Ahead of the talks, he said discussions with Russian officials would focus on coordinating efforts to help bring an end to conflicts in the Middle East.

The meeting highlights the evolving geopolitical landscape, where alliances and diplomatic exchanges continue to shape the path toward stability in a region long marked by uncertainty.