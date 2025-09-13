Thousands march in london as anti-immigration march prompts counter-demonstrations

LONDON — Tens of thousands marched through the heart of London on Saturday in one of the largest anti-immigration protests the capital has seen in years in a demonstration organized by far-right activist Tommy Robinson, according to Arab News. The march was accompanied by a similarly determined counter-demonstration as anti-racism groups congregated in the area.

Demonstrators packed streets south of the River Thames by noon waving the Union Jack and the red-and-white St. George’s Cross of England. American and Israeli flags also appeared in the crowd during the demonstration, along with “MAGA” hats from the Trump era. Some carried children on their shoulders, others waved signs reading “send them home,” and slogans were yelled at Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

Robinson, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon and who is a repeated convicted felon, promoted the march in the guise of a free speech event. He told supporters it was also a day of mourning for U.S. right-wing activist Charlie Kirk, killed in a shootout earlier this week. On social media, Robinson described “hundreds of thousands” showing up.

“We need our country back, we need our free speech back in line,” said one of the participants, Sandra Mitchell. “They have got to stop illegal migration into the country. We support Tommy.”

The London Metropolitan Police prepared for confrontation by deploying more than 1,600 officers and 500 reinforcements from outside the metropolitan area. The force reported it wanted to make space for legal protest while acting quickly in the event of violence or hate crimes. “London communities should not feel they have to remain at home,” Commander Clair Haynes said in reference to previous rallies with anti-Muslim messages. The protest comes at a time of peak immigration tensions, which have taken the place of economic issues as Britain’s primary political theme. This year alone, more than 28,000 migrants have entered the English Channel by small boat and have sparked controversy and stirred nationalist sentiment.

For fans, the sea of red and whites waving down London streets was a symbol of patriotic enthusiasm. For opponents, it was something more sinister: an unmistakable beacon of hatred towards immigrant and minority groups.