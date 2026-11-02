Burning Tankers Raise Stakes in Strait of Hormuz

Eleven oil tankers have caught fire in the Strait of Hormuz over the past nine days, according to Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps Navy, in a claim that has deepened concerns about one of the world’s most important shipping routes, according to Tasnim News Agency.

In a post on X on Monday, the IRGC Navy said the fires began on October 25, the day US Central Command commander Brad Cooper made a high-profile visit to the strait. It said some of the tankers had sunk.

The announcement came amid rising tension over the future of the Strait of Hormuz, the narrow waterway between Iran and Oman through which a large share of the world’s oil passes. Washington has insisted that the passage remains open, while the IRGC Navy has claimed control of the waterway and warned vessels against using unauthorised routes.

Earlier, IRGC spokesperson Brigadier General Hossein Mohebbi mocked Cooper’s visit by sharing an image showing the US commander flying above the strait beside a burning tanker. The image also displayed a Brent crude price of $117 per barrel, underlining the potential economic consequences of any disruption.

The IRGC’s claims could not be independently verified, and it was not immediately clear what caused the fires or whether they were related. The strait has long been a flashpoint between Iran and the United States, where shipping incidents can send insurance costs, oil prices and regional tensions sharply higher.

For global markets, the stakes are considerable. Any sustained disruption in Hormuz could restrict oil shipments, raise fuel prices and pressure economies already coping with inflation and uncertain growth.

The latest reports add uncertainty to a region already marked by military posturing and diplomatic confrontation. They also raise urgent questions about the safety of commercial shipping, the protection of crews, and the ability of international naval forces to keep a vital artery of global trade open.

As investigators and shipping companies await clearer information, the image of burning tankers in Hormuz is a stark warning: a narrow strip of water can hold the world’s energy supply hostage.