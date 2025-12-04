Pakistan reshapes defence: Asim Munir becomes first Chief of Defence Forces; President Zardari approves historic appointment

President Asif Ali Zardari on Thursday formally appointed Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir as Pakistan’s first Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) for a period of five years.

The move follows the recent passage of the 27th Constitutional Amendment on November 12, which created the post of CDF to unify command across the armed forces and streamline decision-making during critical situations.

The newly created CDF replaces the abolished office of the Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC), which formally ended on November 27 following the retirement of General Sahir Shamshad Mirza.

President Zardari approved the recommendation submitted by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for Munir’s appointment. A press release from the President’s office extended best wishes to Munir in his new role.

The same release also announced a two-year extension in the service of Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmad Babar Sidhu, Chief of Air Staff, effective from the completion of his current tenure in March 2026.

Law minister Azam Nazeer Tarar said the reforms “bring constitutional oversight to defence appointments while maintaining military honour and tradition” and confirmed there were no legal or political obstacles to Munir’s appointment. He also stated that the Defence Ministry was preparing a new organogram for the CDF to reflect the changes.

Field Marshal Munir, who was initially appointed as COAS in November 2022 for three years, had his tenure extended to five years in 2024. With this appointment, he assumes a historic dual role, serving simultaneously as Chief of Army Staff and the first Chief of Defence Forces, marking a significant shift in Pakistan’s military hierarchy and institutional structure.

The 27th Constitutional Amendment elevates the army chief to the role of CDF with constitutional authority over all three branches of the military: army, navy and air force.

It also introduces judicial reforms, including the creation of a Federal Constitutional Court (FCC) to handle constitutional matters, allowing the Supreme Court to focus on civil and criminal cases.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif welcomed the amendment as a demonstration of national unity, highlighting the role of law enforcement in recent counterterrorism efforts.

While the ruling coalition including PPP, PML-N, and MQM-P, supported the amendment, opposition parties criticized it as unconstitutional, warning it could concentrate excessive power in the military.

PTI chairman Gohar Ali Khan described it as the “Baku Amendments,” accusing the government of undermining democracy. PPP Senator Raza Rabbani warned the changes could damage provincial autonomy and roll back powers devolved under the 18th Amendment, according to Dawn.

Following Munir’s appointment, the next key step will be appointing the commander of the National Strategic Command (NSC), a four-star position previously under the CJCSC. The NSC commander will be appointed by the prime minister on the recommendation of the CDF.