Rubio Signals Major Changes Ahead of Key NATO Gathering in Ankara

The United States has confirmed that President Donald Trump will attend a key NATO summit set to take place in Ankara, Türkiye, this July. Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced the decision on Wednesday, calling the gathering one of the most critical meetings in the alliance’s history.

Speaking before the House Foreign Affairs Committee, Rubio stressed that the summit comes at a time when NATO faces serious questions about its direction and unity, according to Hurriyet Daily News. He said the meeting would focus on resolving ongoing concerns within the alliance and making necessary changes to strengthen cooperation among member countries.

“This will be the most important meeting,” Rubio said, explaining that several issues need to be “cleared up and fixed.” While he did not go into full detail, his remarks suggested growing tensions and the need for reform inside the decades-old military alliance.

Rubio also made it clear that the United States remains committed to NATO. “The United States is still in the NATO alliance, and we’ll be there,” he said, aiming to reassure both lawmakers and international partners.

At the same time, he acknowledged that the organization must evolve. According to Rubio, “significant changes” are needed to ensure NATO remains effective in dealing with modern global challenges.

The summit, scheduled for July 7–8 in Türkiye’s capital, is expected to bring together leaders from across the alliance. Their discussions may shape the future of NATO at a time when security concerns and political differences continue to test its unity.