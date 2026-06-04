Hezbollah Rejects Ceasefire Plan as Lebanon Calls It ‘Last Chance’ for Peace

Tensions in the Middle East rose again on Thursday as Hezbollah rejected a ceasefire plan announced by the United States, even as Israel continued its airstrikes in southern Lebanon. The proposal, brokered in Washington, had been agreed to by both the Lebanese and Israeli governments, but it depends on Hezbollah halting its attacks and pulling its fighters away from the border, according to Arab News.

Hezbollah leader Naim Qassem strongly criticized the plan, calling it “shameless” and warning it would harm the Lebanese people. In a written statement, he said the group would continue its resistance as long as Israeli forces remain in what he described as occupied areas. Hezbollah also insisted that any ceasefire must include a full Israeli withdrawal from southern Lebanon, where Israel has created a security zone.

Fighting between the two sides intensified earlier this year, beginning on March 2, when Hezbollah launched attacks in support of Iran during rising regional tensions. Despite several ceasefire announcements since April, the violence has continued, making peace efforts more difficult.

Israel, however, shows no sign of stepping back. Defense Minister Israel Katz said military operations would continue, and the Israeli army confirmed it is still targeting Hezbollah positions in the south.

Meanwhile, Lebanon’s President Joseph Aoun described the proposed agreement as a crucial opportunity. He said it could take effect within 24 hours if all parties agree, calling it the “last chance” to reach a full and lasting ceasefire. Aoun stressed that each side must take responsibility for accepting the deal.

Lebanon is now waiting for internal responses, especially from Hezbollah, before giving its final answer to the United States. According to Aoun, President Donald Trump would personally guarantee the implementation of the ceasefire if it moves forward.