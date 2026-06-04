India Prepares Its Biggest Ever Drone Purchase and It’s Building Them Itself

India is on the verge of placing its largest military drone order in history, with purchases expected to cross $2 billion this year. The government plans to buy thousands of unmanned aerial vehicles from its own domestic companies, a move that signals not just military urgency, but a country quietly becoming a serious defence power.

The plans are already in advanced stages. Deliveries are expected within 18 to 24 months, following a fast track procurement route reserved for urgent national security needs. The Drone Federation of India, an industry body representing over 550 companies, confirmed the scale of the upcoming orders to Reuters.

The timing is no accident. Last May, India and Pakistan exchanged drone strikes in their most technologically sophisticated confrontation in decades. Both sides deployed unmanned aerial vehicles at scale for the very first time, and the results were eye-opening. Low cost drones proved devastatingly effective, cheap enough to mass-produce, smart enough to cause real damage. Military planners took note.

The wars in Ukraine and the Middle East have only deepened that lesson globally. Drones have stopped being a novelty and become a necessity. Armies everywhere are scrambling to catch up.

India, fortunately, had already started running. The country now has more than 600 firms building drones and components, with over 100 focused specifically on defence. The government has deliberately opened procurement to startups, eased testing requirements, and created funding schemes to help smaller companies scale fast. Venture capital is flowing in. Bigger defence firms are forming partnerships with newer ones.

“Drones are force multipliers on the modern battlefield,” said Ramesh Chandra Padhi of IG Defence, a company building advanced unmanned systems.

What was once a fragmented industry of small players is rapidly consolidating into something far more formidable. India isn’t just buying drones anymore, it’s building an industry around them, and the world is watching.