2.4 Million Afghan Girls Shut Out of Secondary Schools

UNESCO Demands Schools Reopen for Afghan Girls

Nearly five years after Afghan girls were barred from education beyond the sixth grade, UNESCO has renewed its call for the immediate and unconditional reopening of schools and universities to women and girls.

The UN agency estimates that about 2.4 million Afghan girls are now excluded from secondary education. It warns that, if the restrictions continue, nearly four million girls could be denied education beyond the primary level by 2030. Afghanistan remains the only country in the world where girls and women are formally prevented from pursuing secondary and higher education.

Huda Jabrian, a UNESCO education expert, said the ban was creating a “generational gap”. She added that around 200,000 more girls had joined the number of those denied secondary education since the previous academic year, according to TOLOnews.

The consequences reach far beyond the classroom. UNESCO says the restrictions are weakening Afghanistan’s education system and reducing the country’s future human capacity. They could also deepen poverty and create serious economic and social problems for families already struggling to survive.

For students such as Behishta, the loss is deeply personal. “It has been five years since the doors of schools and universities were closed to us,” she said. “We want these doors to be reopened to us girls as soon as possible.”

Women’s rights activist Tafsir Siyahposh accused the international community of offering statements without meaningful action. She said Afghan women had heard many promises but had not seen enough support.

The Islamic Emirate has not responded to UNESCO’s latest appeal. Its officials have previously described the restrictions as temporary, saying education opportunities for girls will be restored under their interpretation of Islamic Sharia and Afghan culture.__Photo courtesy TOLOnews