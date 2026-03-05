“Rivers of Rivalry: India’s Treaty Freeze Ignites Fears of Water War in South Asia”



In the shadow of rising tensions, South Asia teeters on the brink of a watery catastrophe. Experts in law and geopolitics are raising urgent alarms: any move to weaponize rivers could spell disaster for millions already grappling with fragile ecosystems and empty plates, according to APP.

The spark? India’s bold declaration to put the Indus Waters Treaty on hold after a brutal attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir, claimed 26 tourist lives. Blaming shadowy militants from across the border, though evidence remains thin, New Delhi’s announcement has stirred a storm. “Abeyance,” that fuzzy word India used, isn’t even in the treaty or etched in global law’s stone, says Dr. Asif Safdar, a political science professor at Bahauddin Zakariya University.

He paints a grim picture: twisting rivers into tools of revenge carries a heavy human toll. Under pacts like the Indus Treaty, Geneva rules, and UN water laws, choking off flows to hurt civilians could cross into war crimes. “It’s not just water,” he warns, “it’s lifeblood for farms, homes, and hope.”

Fellow scholar Dr. Noraiz Arshad echoes the dread. Playing politics with H2O might fan flames of conflict, leaving millions exposed. For over 60 years, this World Bank-brokered deal has been a beacon of fragile peace, splitting rivers fairly: India gets the eastern trio Ravi, Beas, Sutlej while Pakistan holds sway over the western giants Indus, Jhelum, Chenab with India allowed limited sips.

But Pakistan’s dams are gasping at low levels, crops wilting under stress. Even a hint of disruption could cascade into hunger, blackouts, and sickness. Dr. Muqarrab Akbar stresses: these shared veins of the land tie security fates together, no nation can snap them alone without ripples far and wide.

As nationalism surges, this is international law’s crucible. Will wisdom prevail, or will rivers run red with regret? Observers plead: safeguard the pact for stability, sustenance, and a shared tomorrow in this thirsty corner of the world.