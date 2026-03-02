India’s $60bn River Grip in Kashmir: Pakistan Braces for Floods and Droughts

High in the Himalayas, where glaciers feed the Jhelum and Chenab before they descend through the contested region of Kashmir and into South Asia’s vast Indus basin, water is becoming more than a resource. It is emerging as a strategic variable with implications far beyond the India-Pakistan rivalry touching regional stability, climate security, and the livelihoods of nearly 300 million people downstream.

For decades, the Indus Waters Treaty was hailed globally as a rare example of successful transboundary water governance, surviving wars and crises between nuclear-armed neighbors. But since India suspended its participation in 2025 after a deadly attack in Pahalgam, analysts warn the basin has entered uncertain territory. Accelerated hydropower and storage construction in Indian-administered Kashmir is raising fears in Pakistan and concern among international water observers about how upstream control could reshape flows in a climate-stressed region.

Kashmir sits at the heart of this anxiety. Often described as South Asia’s “water tower,” its snowfields and rivers sustain agriculture, energy, and drinking supplies across both countries. Projects such as the revived Tulbul Navigation Project on the Jhelum and expanded capacity at the Salal Dam on the Chenab illustrate how infrastructure in this disputed territory carries consequences far downstream. New dams including the Sawalkote Hydroelectric Project are part of a broader build out that could significantly increase India’s ability to regulate seasonal flows.

From a global perspective, the stakes extend beyond bilateral politics. South Asia is among the regions most exposed to glacial melt, erratic monsoons, and population growth, all amplifying water volatility. Experts note that greater upstream storage can help manage floods and generate clean energy, yet also creates geopolitical leverage if governance frameworks erode. Without cooperative oversight, even normal reservoir operations can be perceived as coercive, deepening mistrust between riparian states.

Within Pakistan, provinces and regions downstream are already debating how to adapt, calling for new reservoirs, revised allocation systems, and stronger representation for communities in Kashmir and the northern highlands that host the rivers’ headwaters. Their concerns reflect a broader international challenge: how to equitably share benefits and risks in transboundary basins where infrastructure, sovereignty disputes, and climate pressures intersect.

Analysts caution that fully controllable river regulation remains technically distant. Still, in a basin where Kashmir’s waters underpin food security, energy supplies, and fragile peace, the evolving hydropolitics underscore a wider lesson: in the 21st century, mountain water towers are becoming strategic assets and flashpoints of global importance.