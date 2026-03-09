Tehran Claims US Aims to Seize Oil Amid Intensifying Conflict

TEHRAN — Iran’s leadership has accused the United States of attempting to weaken and divide the country in order to gain control of its vast oil resources, as the conflict involving Iran, Israel, and the United States continues to intensify, according to Al Jazeera News.

Speaking amid a new wave of military strikes, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said recent attacks were part of a broader strategy aimed at destabilizing the nation. He claimed the operations were designed to “partition our country to take illegal possession of our oil riches,” a statement reflecting growing anger in Tehran as the war expands.

The accusations come as explosions were reported in several parts of the country, including the religious city of Qom and the capital Tehran. Residents described loud blasts echoing through the night sky as Israeli and US forces continued bombardments targeting military sites and strategic infrastructure.

Earlier attacks on Iranian oil facilities reportedly sent thick clouds of toxic smoke over Tehran, raising fears about environmental damage and public safety. Emergency crews were seen working through the night while authorities warned residents to avoid affected areas.

The political situation in Iran has also shifted dramatically following the death of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, the country’s longtime supreme leader, who was reportedly killed during the recent escalation. In response, Iran’s military commanders and senior political figures have pledged allegiance to his son, Mojtaba Khamenei, who has now been named as the country’s new supreme leader. His appointment marks a historic and controversial transition in Iran’s leadership.

Meanwhile, the widening conflict has shaken global energy markets. Oil prices have surged more than 25 percent, reaching their highest level since mid-2022. Analysts say the sharp increase reflects fears of prolonged instability in the region, particularly as some major oil producers have begun reducing supplies and shipping routes face possible disruption.

The fighting has also taken a toll on American forces. US officials confirmed that an eighth US soldier has been killed in the conflict. The announcement came a day after US President Donald Trump attended a ceremony honoring American troops who lost their lives in the fighting.

With military operations continuing and diplomatic solutions appearing distant, concerns are rising that the conflict could spread further across the region, threatening both regional stability and global energy security.