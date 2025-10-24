Reagan Ad Sparks Trump Fury, U.S.–Canada Trade Talks Terminated

Trump Halts All Trade Talks with Canada After “Fraudulent” Reagan Ad

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump on Thursday abruptly announced the termination of all trade negotiations with Canada, accusing the country of promoting a “fraudulent” advertisement featuring former U.S. President Ronald Reagan speaking out against tariffs, according to AFP.

“Based on their egregious behavior, ALL TRADE NEGOTIATIONS WITH CANADA ARE HEREBY TERMINATED,” Trump declared on his Truth Social account, in one of his most forceful rebukes yet toward America’s northern neighbor.

The controversy stems from a political ad aired in Ontario that used historical footage of Reagan, a Republican icon, warning that tariffs on foreign goods lead to job losses and economic retaliation. The message reportedly struck a nerve in Trump’s orbit, as his administration has leaned heavily on tariffs as a cornerstone of its trade policy.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford confirmed earlier this week that the ad had “caught the president’s attention,” saying with a hint of irony, “I’m sure he wasn’t too happy.”

Trump’s trade approach has revived protectionist sentiments unseen since the 1930s, raising U.S. tariffs to their highest levels in nearly a century. Business groups and economists have warned that such measures risk triggering broader trade wars that could slow global growth.

Responding to Trump’s remarks, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said Ottawa would defend its economic interests. “Canada will not allow unfair U.S. access to our markets,” Carney told reporters, emphasizing that ongoing talks must be “balanced and respectful.”

Earlier this year, the Trump administration imposed tariffs on Canadian steel, aluminum, and autos, prompting swift retaliation from Ottawa. Negotiations between the two nations over these sectors had been underway until Thursday’s announcement brought them to a sudden halt.

Next year, the United States, Canada, and Mexico are scheduled to review their 2020 continental free-trade pact; a process now shadowed by renewed tension and uncertainty.