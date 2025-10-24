Vienna Airport Police Foil Cannabis Smuggling Attempt from Bangkok

British Traveler Arrested After 25 Kilos of Cannabis Found at Vienna Airport

A 26-year-old British man was arrested at Vienna International Airport on Thursday after police discovered about 25 kilograms of cannabis packed in two suitcases during a routine baggage inspection. Authorities say the haul ranks among the largest drug seizures at the airport this year.

The discovery was made by officers from the Schwechat City Police Command’s border crime division, who noticed irregularities in transit luggage originating from Bangkok, Thailand. When the bags were opened, officers found dozens of sealed packages filled with cannabis herb, professionally packed and ready for distribution.

Investigators determined the luggage was checked in under the name of the British suspect, who was preparing to board a connecting flight to Catania, Italy. He was apprehended in the departure area before takeoff.

Police said the man appeared taken aback by the arrest but refused to disclose where the drugs came from or who might be involved. The Korneuburg public prosecutor’s office subsequently ordered his detention at the local justice center while further inquiries are underway.

Authorities are now investigating whether the man acted as a courier for a larger smuggling network operating across Asia and Europe. The flight route Bangkok to Vienna to Catania has previously been flagged by European drug enforcement agencies as a corridor for trafficking operations.

Officials praised the vigilance of customs officers, noting that routine inspections like Thursday’s remain a critical line of defense against international narcotics trade.