Putin threatens Europe with war if it wants one – MEPs react on The Ring

“If you project power, Russia is not going to attack you” – MEPs Cristian Terheș (ECR) and Cynthia Ní Mhurchú (Renew Europe) discuss the security of Europe on The Ring.

In this edition, brought to you from the European Parliament in Brussels, we are joined by liberal Irish MEP Cynthia Ní Mhurchú (Renew Europe) and conservative Romanian MEP Cristian Terheș (ECR). Despite their polar opposite political beliefs, the two politicians agreed a lot on the EU’s role in ending the war in Ukraine.

According to Cristian Terheș, the EU needs to quickly boost its defense capabilities and prepare for war: “If you project power, Russia is not going to attack you. Russia is like a bear. A bear is going to attack a weak animal”.

Replying to Terheș’s assumption that when it comes to helping Ukraine, we “should have done more and (acted) sooner”, Ní Mhurchú defended the EU’s diplomatic efforts, led by Kaja Kallas:

“I don’t accept any criticism. Kaja Kallas may not be seen in pictures, but I’m not depending on her being seen in pictures. I’m depending on her and her team negotiating hard, and they have been doing that. They didn’t withdraw.”