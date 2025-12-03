My brother is alive but being mentally tortured’: Imran Khan’s sister after jail visit; ex-PM blames Asim Munir

Imran Khan’s sister on Tuesday said the former Pakistan prime minister is “completely fine” and in good health, after she was finally allowed to meet him inside Adiala Jail following weeks of restricted access that had fuelled protests and rumours about his condition.

Authorities at Rawalpindi’s Adiala Jail permitted Imran’s sister Uzma Khanum to meet him on Tuesday, breaking a prolonged period during which family members and PTI leaders were repeatedly denied access. According to Pakistan news outlet Dawn, Uzma entered the prison as several PTI supporters gathered outside demanding transparency on Imran’s health.

Following the meeting, PTI USA shared her remarks, quoting her as saying, “Imran Khan’s health is perfectly fine. However, he said that they are subjecting him to mental torture, and that Asim Munir is responsible for all of this.

According to Dawn, Uzma said that Imran Khan was kept in his room throughout the day, allowed only limited time outside, and had no communication with anyone. The meeting lasted around 30 minutes, she told the publication.

The meeting took place on a day when PTI had already planned demonstrations outside the Islamabad high court and Adiala Jail to protest what it called unjustified restrictions on Imran Khan’s visitation rights. Despite an Islamabad high court order allowing twice-weekly meetings, the family had not been granted access for several weeks.

Earlier, Imran’s sister Aleema Khan had filed a contempt petition against the Adiala Jail superintendent and other senior officials, alleging repeated defiance of the court’s directions. The petition said jail authorities had blocked visits by family, lawyers and PTI leaders since March. Jail officials have maintained that Imran remains in good health.

Tensions escalated after Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief minister Sohail Afridi was denied a meeting for the eighth consecutive time, prompting him to stage a sit-in outside the prison. PTI has continued to demand direct access and clarity on Imran’s condition.

Concerns had intensified last week after Imran’s three sisters were allegedly assaulted by Punjab police during a peaceful protest outside Adiala Jail. Noreen Niazi said, “We peacefully protested over concerns for his health condition. We neither blocked roads nor obstructed public movement, nor engaged in any unlawful conduct. Yet, without warning or provocation, the streetlights in the area were abruptly switched off, deliberately casting the scene into darkness. What followed was a brutal and orchestrated assault by Punjab police personnel.”

She added, “At the age of 71, I was seized by my hair, thrown violently to the ground, and dragged across the road, sustaining visible injuries.” She accused police of slapping and dragging other women, calling it “part of a broader and troubling pattern of indiscriminate force used against peacefully protesting citizens over three years.”

Rumours over Imran’s well-being surged after unverified Afghan media reports claimed he had died in custody. His son, Kasim Khan, demanded proof that his father is alive, saying on X it has now been 845 days since Imran was jailed and that he has reportedly spent the last six weeks in a death cell with no access to family.