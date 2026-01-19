Putin Gets Seat at Trump’s Peace Table Despite Ukraine War

In a move that defies conventional diplomatic wisdom, the Trump administration has extended an unprecedented invitation to Russian President Vladimir Putin to join a newly formed “Board of Peace”, an ambitious initiative aimed at resolving the world’s most intractable conflicts, with particular focus on Gaza’s governance and reconstruction.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed Monday that Putin received the invitation to serve on the board, which would be chaired by Trump himself. Moscow is now working to “clarify all the nuances” of the proposal with Washington, though Peskov offered no indication whether the Russian leader would accept.

The invitation represents a striking diplomatic overture at a moment when Putin stands increasingly isolated from the West over his assault on Ukraine. Yet Trump appears undeterred by conventional alliances, reaching out to various global figures, some unlikely, others controversial, to populate this unconventional peace forum.

Putin has previously lauded Trump’s conflict-resolution efforts, describing them last October as potentially “historic” if successful. The Russian president specifically praised Trump’s Middle East initiatives, suggesting genuine interest in collaborative peacemaking despite their nations’ broader tensions.

Russia’s position on Gaza has grown increasingly critical of Israel since the October 7 attacks, with Putin characterizing the humanitarian situation as “catastrophic” and pledging continued support to the Palestinian people. This shift reflects Moscow’s broader recalibration in the Middle East, where it has strengthened ties with Iran and Gulf states while distancing itself from Israel, a reversal of its former balancing act.

The “Board of Peace” concept itself remains enigmatic. Details about its structure, authority, and membership remain sparse, leaving observers to wonder whether this represents genuine diplomatic innovation or political theater. What’s certain is that Trump’s willingness to engage Putin on global governance, particularly regarding Gaza, signals a radical departure from traditional American diplomatic architecture; one that will either reshape international conflict resolution or collapse under the weight of its own contradictions.