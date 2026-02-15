“Pakistan’s PM Sharif Lands in Vienna for Rare Bilateral Talks”

In the quiet hum of international diplomacy, Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif touched down in Vienna on February 15, 2026, kicking off a two-day official visit at the invitation of Austrian Chancellor Christian Stocker, according to Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan. This marks the first such trip by a Pakistani premier in over three decades, since Nawaz Sharif’s 1992 journey, and coincides with the 70th anniversary of diplomatic ties between the nations.

Sharif, accompanied by Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, Information Minister Attaullah Tarar, and aide Tariq Fatemi, received a formal welcome at Vienna International Airport, complete with a military salute.

The agenda centers on strengthening economic links, with bilateral meetings at the Federal Chancellery and a co-chaired session with business leaders to explore investment opportunities.

Sharif is also set to address the Pakistan-Austria Business Forum organized by the Austrian Economic Chamber and speak at a United Nations event on “Sustainable Development: The Path to Global Peace and Prosperity.”

A key highlight includes a meeting with IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi, building on Pakistan’s noted progress in nuclear energy cooperation from September 2025.

Observers note the visit could lead to new trade mechanisms, though outcomes remain to be seen.

Back home, the departure sparked disruptions as supporters of opposition figure Imran Khan blocked highways in Lahore and elsewhere, protesting amid ongoing political tensions.

Sharif skipped Bangladesh’s prime ministerial oath ceremony due to this schedule, with Pakistan’s representation undecided. Post Vienna, sources indicate Sharif heads to Washington for a Board of Peace meeting on Gaza.

As flights crossed skies and agendas unfolded, this engagement underscores shared interests in multilateralism and law, yet highlights the delicate balance of global outreach amid domestic unrest.