Pakistan’s Army Signals Resolve, Cautions India on Nuclear Risks

KAKUL, Pakistan — October 18, 2025.

Pakistan’s military chief issued a stark warning to India on Saturday, asserting that in a nuclear environment, there is “no room for war” and reaffirming that the country’s armed forces are fully prepared to defend every inch of the motherland, according to “The Express Tribune”

Speaking at the passing-out parade of cadets from the 152nd Pakistan Military Academy Long Course, 37th Technical Graduate Course, 71st Integrated Course, and 26th Lady Cadet Course at PMA Kakul, the military chief emphasized that the forces, with the nation’s full support, “have left no stone unturned in the external and internal defence of the motherland.”

During the ceremony, distinguished cadets were recognized with awards. The Sword of Honour went to Academy Senior Under Officer Ahmed Mujtaba Arif Raja of the 152nd Long Course. The President’s Gold Medal was awarded to Battalion Senior Under Officer Zohair Hussain, while the Chairman Joint Chiefs Overseas Gold Medal went to Friendly Country Company Junior Under Officer Tekraj. Other notable recognitions included the Chief of Army Staff Marksman Medal and the Commandant’s Overseas Medal.

Forty cadets from friendly nations, including Bangladesh, Iraq, Mali, Maldives, Nigeria, Nepal, Palestine, Qatar, Sri Lanka, and Yemen, graduated, highlighting Pakistan’s role as a hub for regional military training.

Addressing regional security concerns, the military chief warned that India’s pursuit of aggression risks destabilizing South Asia. He condemned the use of proxies, referring to India-backed extremists as “Fitna al-Hindustan” and terrorists affiliated with the TTP as “Fitna al-Khawarij,” emphasizing Pakistan’s ongoing efforts to confront these threats decisively.

Reflecting on recent operations, including Marka-e-Haq and Bunyanum Marsoos, he praised the military’s skill in neutralizing enemy bases, including S-400 systems, demonstrating Pakistan’s multi-domain warfare capabilities. He described the May 2025 conflict with India as a “decisive” moment that garnered international respect while criticizing India for politicizing terrorism and state-sponsored violence in Kashmir.

The military chief also condemned Israeli actions in Gaza, reaffirming Pakistan’s support for a two state solution based on pre-1967 borders with Jerusalem as the capital of an independent Palestine.

Concluding his address, he paid tribute to the sacrifices of Pakistan’s soldiers and citizens, underscoring that the nation remains steadfast and resolute in defending its sovereignty and supporting regional peace.