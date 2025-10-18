Iran Declares UN Resolution 2231 Expired, Rejects European “Snapback” Sanctions

TEHRAN — October 18, 2025.

Iran has formally informed the United Nations that UN Security Council Resolution 2231, which endorsed the 2015 nuclear deal known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), has expired “in full conformity with its own provisions.” The declaration marks what Tehran calls the definitive legal conclusion of a decade-long framework that once symbolized global cooperation on Iran’s nuclear program, according to Tasnim News Agency.

In an official letter addressed to UN Secretary-General António Guterres and the President of the Security Council, Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi announced that the resolution “has definitively expired and terminated as of October 18, 2025.” Araghchi asserted that any European attempt to reinstate UN sanctions is “illegal, null, and void.”

The letter, dense with legal argument and diplomatic reproach, reaffirms Iran’s view that the expiration of Resolution 2231 is automatic under operative paragraph 8, which set a ten-year sunset clause for all nuclear-related restrictions. “No subsequent decision of the Security Council,” Araghchi wrote, “has extended, suspended, or otherwise modified this timetable.”

A Decade of Dispute

Resolution 2231 was adopted unanimously in July 2015, sealing the JCPOA between Iran and six world powers the United States, Britain, France, Germany, Russia, and China. The accord imposed limits on Iran’s nuclear activities in exchange for international sanctions relief.

But the deal began to unravel in 2018, when then-U.S. President Donald Trump withdrew Washington from the JCPOA and reinstated sweeping sanctions on Tehran. Iran, after a year of continued compliance, began gradually scaling back its commitments, enriching uranium beyond the agreement’s limits.

Araghchi’s letter accuses the U.S. of “manifest violation” and denounces what it calls Europe’s “failure to honor their commitments.” France, Germany, and the United Kingdom referred to collectively as the E3 are accused of “political manipulation and legal distortion” for attempting to revive sanctions under the so-called “snapback” mechanism originally built into the deal.

The European Snapback and Iran’s Response

In late August, the three European governments notified the UN Security Council of their intent to trigger the snapback process; a procedure that, in theory, could automatically restore pre-2015 sanctions if Iran were deemed non-compliant.

Tehran insists that this effort is both procedurally defective and legally void. Citing the results of two recent UN votes on September 19 and 26, Araghchi noted that the Council showed “no consensus” in support of Europe’s notification. “It cannot serve as a ground for any action or determination concerning the status of resolution 2231,” he wrote, drawing a parallel to the Council’s 2020 rejection of a similar U.S. attempt.

Backing Iran’s position, Russia and China issued a joint letter with Tehran in August, calling the European effort “arbitrary and illegitimate.” Araghchi quoted their statement, insisting that “no measure taken in disregard of Resolution 2231 can generate legal obligations for Member States.”

NAM and Global Support

Iran’s message also invoked the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM), which represents 121 countries. During its ministerial meeting in Kampala, Uganda, earlier this week, the group reaffirmed that Resolution 2231 “must be terminated in accordance with its timeline.” The letter cites this endorsement as proof of international consensus supporting Iran’s stance.

“The timely termination of Resolution 2231,” the NAM statement read, “reaffirms the continued significance of the spirit of collaboration and multilateralism that led to its adoption.”

Limits of UN Authority

Araghchi also warned the UN Secretariat against taking any interpretive or executive role in the dispute, emphasizing that it holds only an “administrative and impartial” function under the Charter. He cautioned that any move by the Secretariat to “reapply or reintroduce” terminated resolutions would be ultra vires beyond its legal authority.

Likewise, he argued, re-establishing any defunct UN subsidiary bodies, such as the Sanctions Committee or Panel of Experts, would be “devoid of legal basis” without a new and explicit Security Council mandate.

An Official Closure

“Iran’s record of constructive engagement demonstrates its consistent commitment to diplomacy,” Araghchi wrote, claiming that Tehran’s patience and restraint after years of “material violations” by others had preserved a chance for dialogue. But the letter leaves little room for ambiguity: from Tehran’s perspective, the legal architecture of the 2015 nuclear deal is now over.

“Resolution 2231 has remained in effect until October 18, 2025,” it concludes. “From this date forward, all its provisions and those of the preceding resolutions are terminated and have no continuing legal effect. Any attempt to reinstate them shall be unlawful and null and void.”

The message, now circulated as an official UN document, closes with diplomatic formality; yet carries unmistakable finality. For Tehran, the decade-long chapter of Resolution 2231 has ended; what comes next, diplomatically and geopolitically, remains uncertain.

