Fragile Peace Erupts in Bloodshed as Israeli Forces Kill Family

GAZA CITY — October 18, 2025: Israeli forces have killed 11 members of a Palestinian family in Gaza, marking the deadliest single violation of the eight-day ceasefire with Hamas, as reported by Al Jazeera News.

The attack occurred Friday evening when a tank shell struck a civilian vehicle carrying the Abu Shaaban family in the Zeitoun neighborhood, according to Gaza’s civil defense. Among the victims were seven children and three women who were attempting to inspect their home. Civil defense spokesperson Mahmoud Basal condemned the strike, stating, “They could have been warned or dealt with differently… what happened confirms that the occupation is still thirsty for blood.”

Hamas described the attack as a “massacre,” urging U.S. President Donald Trump and mediators to pressure Israel to uphold the ceasefire. The family reportedly crossed the “yellow line,” a demarcation Israeli forces were supposed to respect under the truce.

Al Jazeera reporter Hind Khoudary noted that many Palestinians lack internet access and are unaware of Israeli positions, increasing civilian risk. Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz has promised clearer markings for the lines.

Since the ceasefire began, Israeli forces have killed at least 38 Palestinians and restricted vital aid, including food and medical supplies. Key crossings, including Rafah with Egypt, remain closed, hindering humanitarian access. The United Nations warns that nearly half of Gaza’s population receives less than six liters of water per day, far below emergency standards, while the World Food Programme delivers only 560 tonnes of food daily, insufficient to prevent widespread malnutrition.

Hamas maintains adherence to ceasefire terms, returning the bodies of 10 Israeli captives since the truce began. However, Israel’s blockage of heavy machinery has hampered efforts to retrieve additional remains buried under rubble, creating “a challenge for residents with the expertise to carry out recovery,” Al Jazeera’s Hani Mahmoud reported.

The deadly shelling underscores the fragility of Gaza’s truce and the continuing toll on civilians caught in the crossfire.