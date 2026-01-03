Austria’s Foreign Minister Urges Restraint as Venezuela Crisis Escalates

Austria’s Foreign Minister Beate Meinl-Reisinger has called for urgent restraint amid rising military tensions in Venezuela, warning that preventing further escalation and upholding international law must now be the top priority.

In a statement posted Saturday on X, Meinl-Reisinger urged all parties to exercise caution “to avoid further suffering,” stressing Austria’s commitment alongside its European Union partners to a peaceful and democratic solution grounded in the United Nations Charter. In response to the deteriorating security situation, she convened a crisis task force at the Foreign Ministry.

“The safety of Austrians is my highest priority,” Meinl-Reisinger said, strongly advising against travel to Venezuela. The Foreign Ministry subsequently issued a nationwide travel warning for the entire country. Austrians currently in Venezuela were urged to register on the government’s travel registration platform and to contact the Austrian diplomatic mission in Bogotá for assistance.

According to the Foreign Ministry, approximately 750 Austrian nationals reside in Venezuela, along with a small number of registered travelers. Officials said those individuals have been contacted directly.

Meinl-Reisinger also shared a statement by EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas, who appealed for respect for international law without explicitly naming the United States. Kallas had earlier held talks with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

The U.S. military action drew sharp criticism from Austria’s Green Party. Party leader Leonore Gewessler described the attack as a “clear violation of international law” that must not go unanswered. She said the strikes sent a stark message to Europe about the need for unity, strength, and a firm defense of legal norms.

Gewessler also accused U.S. President Donald Trump of hypocrisy, noting that a leader who portrays himself as a peacemaker had now ordered bombs dropped on a sovereign nation, leaving fear and chaos for Venezuela’s population.

Meanwhile, a small protest organized by the left-wing Anti-Imperialist Coordination took place in Vienna, with demonstrators calling for an end to foreign intervention in Venezuela.