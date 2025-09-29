Houthis Hit Dutch Cargo Ship in Gulf of Aden, Vessel Ablaze

Houthis Strike Cargo Ship in Gulf of Aden, Vessel Ablaze



DUBAI — A missile attack by Yemen’s Houthi rebels set a Dutch cargo vessel ablaze in the Gulf of Aden on Monday, widening the zone of maritime conflict that has unsettled global trade routes, according to Arab News.

The Netherlands-flagged Minervagracht, operated by the Amsterdam-based firm Spliethoff, was hit shortly after surviving a failed strike last week, according to France’s Maritime Information, Cooperation and Awareness Center. “At this time, the vessel is reported to be on fire,” the center said, adding that a warship was en route to assist.

The UK Maritime Trade Operations center confirmed the assault, while private security firm Ambrey also identified the targeted vessel as the Minervagracht. Local Yemeni media reported that the missile may have been ballistic, launched from Houthi-controlled territory. There were no immediate reports of casualties.

The Houthis, backed by Iran, have carried out near-daily missile and drone attacks on Israel and international shipping in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden since the Gaza war began, framing the strikes as acts of solidarity with Palestinians. While the group has not yet claimed responsibility for Monday’s incident, their previous pattern suggests confirmation may follow.

The Minervagracht had no Israeli links, according to the US Navy-led Joint Maritime Information Center. Why the vessel has been singled out twice remains unclear.

The strike underscores the rebels’ expanding reach. Until now, the Gulf of Aden had seen no confirmed attacks on commercial shipping since August 2024. Over the past two years, however, Houthi operations have disrupted a trillion dollars’ worth of trade flowing through the Red Sea annually, sinking two ships in July alone and killing at least four crew members.

Monday’s attack comes as Israel intensifies its ground offensive in Gaza and regional tensions sharpen with renewed sanctions on Iran and lingering memories of Israel’s June war with Tehran.