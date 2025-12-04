Kashmiri leaders meet Qasim Noon, discuss ways to advance Kashmir cause

Islamabad: A delegation of Kashmiri leaders, mostly based in the US, met Federal Minister and Chairman Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir, Rana Muhammad Qasim Noon, along with Chairman of the National Assembly Standing Committee on Defence, Sardar Fateh Ullah Khan, to discuss developments related to the Kashmir dispute.

According to the Kashmir Media Service, the delegation included Dr Ghulam Nabi Fai, Waris Ali, Zulfiqar Khan, Sardar Zubair Khan, Zaffar Ahmad Qureshi and Nazir Ahmad Qureshi.

The minister briefed the visiting Kashmiri leaders on recent measures taken by Pakistan for the resolution of the Kashmir issue. He underscored the need to facilitate divided Kashmiri families on both sides of the Ceasefire Line by allowing unhindered meetings.