Iran’s parliament speaker warns US of ‘bitter consequences’ of war

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf has issued a stark warning to US decision-makers and the American public, saying a war with Iran would bring severe economic, military, and human costs, according to IRNA.

In a message posted on X, Ghalibaf said Washington was mistaken if it believed conflict with Iran would serve its interests. He said such a choice would produce “at least ten bitter consequences,” including a stock-market crash, the downing of American fighter jets, soaring national debt, rising inflation, and more US soldiers killed.

“Such a choice would entail at least ten bitter consequences for you,” he wrote, describing the potential outcome for American society as “entirely bleak.”

Ghalibaf said the United States was not obliged to follow the path of confrontation. But he added that if American leaders chose war, they would have to accept responsibility for all its consequences.

His warning came amid continuing tension between Tehran and Washington. Iranian officials have repeatedly signalled that any renewed attack would trigger a forceful response, while also leaving space for diplomacy. President Masoud Pezeshkian has said sanctions and threats must be lifted in practice before meaningful negotiations can begin.

Ghalibaf, one of Iran’s most senior political figures and a key figure in its negotiations, has used social media in recent months to address US officials directly. In earlier messages, he warned that attacks on Iranian oil and gas infrastructure could expose American energy interests in the region, and claimed that US aircraft and bases had become more vulnerable.

In his latest post, he urged American officials to “break this manufactured matrix” and abandon what he called a “bitter, futile game.”

The remarks reflect Tehran’s effort to combine deterrence with diplomatic pressure. While Iranian leaders warn of the costs of military escalation, Russian President Vladimir Putin has also said there remains room for diplomacy and that an agreement with Tehran is needed.