EU honours International Criminal Court amid US sanctions

The European Parliament has awarded its 2026 Sakharov Prize for Freedom of Thought to the International Criminal Court and its senior officials, a symbolic show of support for the global war-crimes tribunal at a moment of mounting political pressure.

Parliament President Roberta Metsola announced the award in Strasbourg on Thursday, drawing applause from lawmakers. She said the European Union was built on respect for multilateralism and international institutions, and that the prize recognised the court’s work in upholding international law and justice, according to Anadolu.

The ICC investigates and prosecutes some of the world’s gravest crimes, including genocide, war crimes, crimes against humanity, and the crime of aggression. The European Parliament described the court as essential in the global fight against impunity, praising its investigations, prosecutions, trials, and arrest warrants.

The award comes after waves of sanctions imposed since 2025, particularly by the United States, against the court’s prosecutors, judges, staff, and partners. Lawmakers warned that such measures amount to serious attacks on international justice and could undermine the rules-based global order.

Members of the European Parliament have repeatedly urged the European Commission to activate the EU’s blocking statute. The measure would protect ICC officials within the EU from the extraterritorial effects of foreign sanctions and help preserve the court’s independence.

The parliament also reminded EU governments of their obligations under the Rome Statute, the treaty that created the ICC. Because every EU member state is a party to the statute, lawmakers said, they are required to implement the court’s decisions.

ICC President Tomoko Akane welcomed the honour, saying the court faces “unprecedented challenges.” She said the prize reaffirmed the importance of independent judicial institutions and international cooperation in delivering justice to victims of the gravest crimes.

Established in 1988 and named after Soviet dissident Andrei Sakharov, the Sakharov Prize honours people and organisations defending human rights, democracy, and the rule of law. The formal ceremony will be held in Strasbourg in December.europarl.