Pakistan: Top Court Orders Ex-PM Khan’s Transfer to Shifa Hospital

ISLAMABAD — A new ray of hope has emerged for jailed former prime minister Imran Khan after the Supreme Court on Tuesday ordered the government to shift him to Shifa International Hospital in Islamabad within two days for medical examination and treatment.

The order came after Imran, his sister Dr Uzma Khan, Mashal Azam and PTI Secretary General Salman Akram Raja approached the court, seeking better medical care, access to his personal doctors and meetings with his family and lawyers.

A three-member bench, headed by Justice Shahid Waheed and also comprising Justices Naeem Akhtar Afghan and Ishtiaq Ibrahim, heard the petitions in a packed courtroom, according to Dwan News.

The court directed the government, in coordination with Shifa International Hospital, to form a medical board including a physician, general surgeon, internal medicine specialist, eye specialist and cardiologist. Imran’s personal physician, Dr Faisal Sultan, and his sister Dr Uzma will also be allowed to remain involved in his medical examination and treatment.

In its order, the Supreme Court stressed that imprisonment does not take away a person’s right to humane treatment and necessary medical care. The court said the state has a constitutional and legal duty to protect the life, health, dignity and security of people in custody.

The court also ordered the government to provide Imran’s complete medical record, including tests, reports, prescriptions and details of treatment since his arrest. Details of meetings between Imran, his family and lawyers during the past three months must also be submitted.

Under the order, Imran will be allowed to meet his family once a week and speak to his sons by telephone twice a week. However, his family, lawyers and political associates have been directed not to disclose his medical condition or reports to the media or use his health for political purposes.

The court further ordered adequate security at Shifa Hospital and directed Imran’s party and family members to ensure that no public gathering takes place inside the hospital premises.

The PTI welcomed the decision and called it an important step towards protecting Imran’s health and human dignity. Party leaders also appealed to supporters to remain peaceful and avoid gathering outside the hospital.

PTI Secretary General Salman Akram Raja described the ruling as an “excellent” decision and said the party would respect the court’s directions. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi also called the order a “ray of hope.”

The government, meanwhile, said it would follow the Supreme Court’s order. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Tariq Fazal Chaudhry said political differences with Imran were separate from the government’s responsibility for his health.

The ruling followed a report from Adiala jail, where Imran has been imprisoned since August 2023. The report said he was receiving medical attention, but records also noted complaints of fluctuating blood pressure, palpitations, headaches and restlessness.

Doctors had recommended measures to reduce his mental stress, including more frequent family meetings, access to reading material and changes to his medical care. A medical board also advised daily walking, relaxation and access to newspapers, books, magazines and television.

The Supreme Court will hear the matter again on September 16. Until then, the court’s decision places Imran’s health firmly under judicial watch, giving his family and supporters renewed hope that his medical needs will receive greater attention.